Agartala: A 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Friday night.

Based on the complaint filed by the family members of the minor girl, police have arrested two persons on Saturday.

The incident took a political turn after Congress alleged the involvement of a minister’s son in the case but the victim did not mention his name.

A delegation led by Congress leader Shyamal Bhattacharjee met the Superintendent of Police of Unokoti district, Kanta Jahangir.

The Congress leader said, “The crime scene was rented to the minister’s son. It is an open secret that he used the space for his different activities, and locals also spotted him entering and exiting the room almost every day. We demand that the matter is investigated impartially and all accused be brought to book”.

SP Jahangir Kanta said the girl was sent for medical examination and police have now altered the case and added section 376 of the IPC to it.