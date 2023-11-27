AGARTALA: Two individuals, including an employee of the IndiGo Airlines, were apprehended by Tripura police at the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Agartala with a sizeable quantity of Ganja.

The seized Ganja have been estimated to value around Rs 3 lakh.

Acting on a confidential tip about the transportation of the Ganja consignment, the Agartala airport police station in Tripura conducted a thorough search, leading to the recovery of 20 kg of dry Ganja in the possession of an individual named Sudip Debbarma.

Another individual, identified as Nelson Jamatia, was also taken into custody for alleged involvement in aiding and abetting the smuggling operation.

An investigation has been initiated, and charges have been filed under sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act.

Also read: Driver arrested with huge quantity of ganja at Assam-Tripura checkpost

According to New Capital Complex Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey, Nelson Jamatia held the position of an executive security officer at IndiGo Airlines.

Jamatia resides in the Abhaynagar area of Agartala in Tripura, while Sudip Debbarma hails from Sidhai area in Mohanpur sub-division of Tripura’s West district.

The estimated market value of the seized Ganja is around Rs 3 lakh.

Both individuals were presented before the court, where their remand was sought for further questioning.

SDPO Parmita Pandey expressed the belief that additional individuals may be linked to the smuggling ring, hinting at the possibility of more revelations emerging during the remand process.