AGARTALA: At least two children sustained injuries following explosion of suspected crude bombs in Agartala, Tripura.

At least two crude bombs exploded on Friday (May 05) at the Dasharath Deb stadium complex in Agartala, Tripura at around 12:45 pm.

Two minor boys, who were playing at the stadium, unknowingly touched the packets, in which the crude bombs were wrapped, following which the bombs exploded.

The explosion of the crude bombs resulted in serious injuries to the two minor boys.

The two injured children have been identified as Abhijit Shil and Deep Das.

Also read: Taking steps to evacuate Mizoram residents stranded in violence-hit Manipur: CM Zoramthanga

Both the minor boys were students at the Kabiraj Tilla higher secondary school.

Following the incident, the boys were admitted to the GB Pant hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

A team of police personnel from the AD Nagar police station rushed to the crime spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

(More details awaited)