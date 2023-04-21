Moscow: A Russian Sukhoi-34 fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb on the city of Belgorod, located around 40km from the border with Ukraine, causing an explosion that damaged several buildings and injured three people.

According to a report by BBC, the bomb created a 20-metre crater and its impact was so powerful that it lifted a car onto the roof of a nearby shop. As a precaution, authorities ordered the evacuation of a damaged nine-storey block of flats.

The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that one of its Su-34 fighter bombers had accidentally discharged a weapon at 22:15 local time on Thursday at Begorod, causing the explosion.

The incident occurred close to the centre of the city and next to residential buildings.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, and only two women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

/3. More detailed video of Russian jet bombers bombing Belgorod yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hGbWVmum8O — Special Kherson Cat ??? (@bayraktar_1love) April 21, 2023

CCTV footage of the incident showed that local residents had a lucky escape, as the bomb detonated approximately 18 seconds after landing, allowing the passing cars to move out of range.

The incident has embarrassed the Russian military, but officials believe that it will not negatively impact Russian public opinion of its ongoing “special military operation”.

Last October, a Sukhoi fighter jet crashed in the Russian city of Yeysk, killing at least 13 people. The military has launched an investigation into the Belgorod incident, and officials have suggested that lessons will be learned.

Maintenance workers have already begun repairing the damaged intersection in Belgorod, and the road is expected to be resurfaced on Monday.

Despite the difficult night, the regional governor assured residents that they would get through it.