AGARTALA: In a latest development, the ruling BJP as well as the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Tripura would expel three of its corporators as well as BJP leaders for their alleged anti-party activities and character degradation.

If sources in BJP are to be believed the AMC is going to take action against corporator Alak Bhattacharya, Shilpi Sen, and Lata Nath in the next few days.

Among them, Alak Bhattacharya and Shilpi Sen are accused of doing anti-party activities.

There are several allegations against these two corporators including obstructing the party candidate in the last Tripura Assembly election, not campaigning for the party, and on the contrary, supporting the candidate of the opposition party.

Also read: Tripura: Agartala Municipal Corporation holds meeting to deal with cyclone Sitrang

For a long time, Bhattacharya has been boycotting council meetings.

According to the rules of AMC, his membership would be canceled if he is absent from three consecutive meetings.

Alak Bhattacharya presented himself as the mayor by becoming a candidate in the AMC election.

He campaigned from house to house and said that if he wins the election, he will be the mayor.

On the other hand, the party has found involvement of Shilpi Sen in anti-party activities and in Bordowali Assembly Constituency against Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Sources said that Shilpi Sen has joined hands with Congress and CPI-M to defeat BJP candidate Dr Saha in the last Assembly poll.

Also read: Tripura: Agartala municipal corporation to preserve Bangladesh liberation war graveyards

On the other hand, another corporator, Lata Nath, has serious allegations of moral turpitude.

Her ugly picture is now viral on social media.

Photos of his illicit relationship with one of his associates are now on everyone’s mobile phones.

The party had warned the three of them long ago.

But they didn’t pay any heed to it.

Now the process of removing them from the post of corporator has started even from the party too.

Also read: Tripura: Agartala Municipal Corporation, NHM hold immunisation drive for sanitation workers