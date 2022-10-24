AGARTALA: With cyclone Sitrang knocking at the doors, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Tripura held a meeting on Monday to deal with any kind of situation that may arise out of the cyclone.

A meeting was held at the conference hall of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Tripura to deal with any kind of situation due to cyclone Sitrang.

Several important decisions were taken during the meeting.

Cyclone Sitrang is expected to make a landfall in neighbouring Bangladesh.

This may affect Tripura as well.

It has already been raining across Tripura since Monday morning.

The meeting of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Tripura was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Deepak Majumder.

Top officials of the district in Tripura also took part in the meeting.

Discussions were held on how to deal with flood or any other situation that may arise out of the cyclone.

The AMC has also released helpline numbers in case of emergency.

People can contact the AMC at – 9863201665 and sadar sub-district administration at 0381-2325937.

Meanwhile, a team of NDRF arrived in Tripura in a special air force aircraft on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Tripura.

With the IMD predicting heavy rainfall, the Tripura government has issued an alert and asked its officials in the districts to take precautionary measures at the earliest.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Tripura on Monday (October 24) and Tuesday (October 25).

Heavy downpour has been predicted in Tripura by the IMD, owing to the low pressure that has developed in the Bay of Bengal.

The Tripura government has also instructed all district magistrates in the state to alert the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and trained volunteers to remain ready to tackle any situation.

The district magistrates in Tripura have also been asked to monitor the flow of rivers and the situation at embankments and catchment areas before taking preventive measures.