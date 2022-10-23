AGARTALA: The Northeast state of Tripura is likely to get drenched by heavy rains this Diwali.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Tripura on Diwali.

With the IMD predicting heavy rainfall, the Tripura government has issued an alert and asked its officials in the districts to take precautionary measures at the earliest.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Tripura on Monday (October 24) and Tuesday (October 25).

Heavy downpour has been predicted in Tripura by the IMD, owing to the low pressure that has developed in the Bay of Bengal.

Also read: Tripura: Minor girl gang raped, 2 held

A letter issued by P Acharjee, additional secretary to the Tripura government, stated: “Heavy rains and thunderstorms may affect this Diwali festival.”

“However, looking at the current situation, may follow the impact-based advisories of IMD and take up following measures…” the letter stated.

Moreover, the Tripura government has also instructed all district magistrates in the state to alert the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services and trained volunteers to remain ready to tackle any situation.

The district magistrates in Tripura have also been asked to monitor the flow of rivers and the situation at embankments and catchment areas before taking preventive measures.