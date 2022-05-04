The Agartala municipal corporation (AMC) in Tripura has announced its decision to preserve the Bangladesh liberation war burial sites.

This was informed by mayor of Agartala municipal corporation (AMC) – Deepak Majumder on Wednesday.

The Agartala municipal corporation (AMC) in Tripura has decided to preserve the mass burial sites of the Bangladeshi freedom fighters to recognise their sacrifice for the independence of Bangladesh.

One such burial site is the Joynagar graveyard near Agartala city, located just a few kilometres away from the India-Bangladesh international border.

A team of top officials of the Agartala district administration led by AMC Mayor Deepak Majumder visited the Joynagar graveyard and took stock of the current condition of the burial site.

“This is a historical site. Bangladeshi freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the liberation of Bangladesh were buried here. It is our responsibility to preserve this site,” Deepak Majumder while speaking on the issue.

Majumder also spoke with the local community heads of the area during his visit to the Joynagar graveyard near Agartala in Tripura.

“This area is a perfect example of peaceful co-existence of the Hindu and Muslim population. People living here are an inspiration for religious harmony and peace,” Majumder said.

Notably, there are around eight to nine Bangladesh liberation war burial sites across Agartala city in Tripura.