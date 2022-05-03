AGARTALA: After the ‘Queen’ variety pineapple, Tripura is eyeing to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for indigenous cloth Risha.

The state government will soon forward a proposal to the central government in this regard.

Speaking on the issue, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vishal Kumar said, “The state government is also working hard for value addition and quality upliftment of the product.

“The necessary documents for ‘Risha’ will be submitted to the central government by the month of June. The objective is to make the product fit for the global market,” he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has included this product as an integral part of his style statement ever since he started his political career in Tripura and after the formation of the government, a handloom brand was announced in the name “Risha”.

The cloth is also regarded as a token of respect as people irrespective of caste and community use it in social and cultural events.

Earlier, Tripura’s ‘Queen’ variety of pineapple was accorded the geographical indication (GI) tag and now it has become a signature product for Tripura.