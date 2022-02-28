Agartala: The Tripura High Court has directed the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to not allow the sale of meat products in public places and streets of the city.

A Bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyay issued a series of directions to the AMC, among other things, sought regulation of meat slaughter in Agartala, Bar and Bench reported.

The Corporation’s Commissioner informed the Bench that a tender was being issued for construction of an abattoir, which would be constructed 18 months after the tender is finalized, and that 139 persons have been given meat sale licenses so far.

The Court proceeded to issue the following directives to the AMC, to be complied within six months with the assistance of the health department and pollution control authorities.

i) AMC should prepare a long term plan for not only setting up the abattoir/slaughterhouse but also for ensuring disposal of garbage in an appropriate scientific manner;

(ii) All authorities including local police to render all necessary assistance to the AMC for enforcing and/or assisting in carrying out its duties;

(iii) If more people apply for licenses the same shall be considered and disposed of at an early date so that people are not deprived of essential needs;

(iv) Inspection must be carried out of all license premises and in particular, attention should be kept that hygienic conditions are being maintained within the license premises. The sale of meat products should not be allowed in public places and/or streets;

(v) AMC shall consider providing locations where slaughter can be carried out till the slaughter house is made operational;

(vi) Appropriate bins to be provided to all licensees where they can collect all waste material for disposal through the AMC disposal system;

(vii) AMC is directed to seek the assistance of officials of the Veterinary Department who shall be given the authority to certify the quality of meat or meat products that are being made available for public sale”.

The Corporation was also directed AMC and health officials to visit all the hospitals and/or nursing homes to find out the method of disposal of polluting materials generated from the hospitals.

Further, the AMC was asked to consider setting up of additional sewage treatment plants for the city to reduce the flow of untreated water into the rivers around the town.

The Bench directed the Finance Department to provide all necessary financial support towards the same as well as the construction of the abattoir.

“The AMC is further directed to bring to the notice of the Forest Department, particularly Chief Wildlife Warden if they come across any sale of banned endangered species of animals and in that event the Forest Department shall take all necessary steps to ensure that such sale does not take place and necessary steps in accordance with law shall be initiated by them,” the High Court added.

Advocate Ankan Tilak Paul appeared as the petitioner-in-person.