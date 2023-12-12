AGARTALA: A personnel of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has been sent to jail for life imprisonment after being found guilty in a double murder case.

The TSR personnel, who has been found guilty in the double murder case, has been identified as Sukanta Das.

The judgement was delivered by additional district and sessions judge Debashish Kar in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Sukanta Das, a TSR personnel, was convicted for the double murder of fellow colleagues Marka Singh Jamatia and Kiran Kumar Jamatia.

The incident had taken place on December 4, 2021 at the Konaban ONGC GCS point in Bishalgarh sub-division of Sepahijala district in Tripura.

Also read: Left Front condemns JSM’s call to exclude converted tribals from ST status in Tripura

Sukant Das later surrendered with his rifle at the Madhupur police station of Tripura.

The TSR fifth battalion commandant Ranga Dulal Debbarma filed a case against Das at the Madhupur police station in Tripura.

In the court proceedings, the government’s lawyer highlighted the significance of testimony from 38 witnesses in constructing a robust case against Sukant Das.

After a meticulous examination of the evidence, additional district and sessions judge Debashish Kar rendered the verdict, sentencing the accused to life imprisonment.

Additionally, Sukanta Das faces a fine of Rs 50,000 with an additional year of imprisonment in case of non-payment.