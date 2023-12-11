Agartala: The Tripura Left Front Committee has vehemently criticised and rejected the Janajati Suraksha Mancha’s call to exclude tribals who have converted to Christianity from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, labeling it as ‘unconstitutional.’

In an official press statement, the Left Front Committee expressed serious reservations regarding the Janajati Suraksha Mancha’s agitation, asserting that demanding the removal of Scheduled Tribe converts to Christianity based on their religion is against the principles of the country’s constitution.

Emphasizing the secular nature of the constitution, the committee highlighted the right of every Indian citizen to freely choose and practice their religion.

The statement particularly criticised the provocative nature of the demand made by Janajati Suraksha Mancha on December 25th, the globally celebrated birthday of Jesus Christ.

The Left Front Committee further accused Janajati Suraksha Mancha of being an organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that many BJP leaders hold key positions within the organization.

According to the committee, the RSS aims to undermine tribal rights to water, land, and forests. It pointed to the Forest Rights Act, which the BJP has amended in favor of corporate interests, as evidence of this agenda.

“The Forest Rights Act is being manipulated to strip tribals of their rights over forests, and the BJP, aligned with corporate interests, has amended the act to facilitate this agenda. The Tripura Left Front Committee strongly opposes the BJP’s anti-constitutional and divisive tactics carried out under the guise of Janajati Suraksha Mancha. We call upon people of all religions, castes, and communities to uphold peace, harmony, and brotherhood,” the press statement concluded.