Agartala: Tipra Motha has called for a bandh on Saturday (September 23) to pressure the Centre to find a constitutional solution to the demands of the indigenous people of Tripura.

The decision was taken after a strategic deliberation among party leaders, who stressed the need for sustained advocacy with the central government and the Home Ministry to address the concerns of the state’s indigenous population.

Addressing the press, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former chairman of Tipra Motha, said, “We’ve resolved to call for a one-day bandh to demand a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura. Our demand isn’t directed against any community, but rather for the indigenous people of the state. While the central government and the Home Ministry have shown receptivity, it’s crucial we maintain pressure to ensure our concerns are taken seriously.”

Debbarma, who also holds royal lineage in Tripura, implored all members of the indigenous community affiliated with Tipra Motha, as well as others, to rally in support of the bandh.

“I firmly believe that ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’ (One Tripura, Great Tripura) remains elusive unless the indigenous population is uplifted. The pledges made by the BJP have yet to be fulfilled. I am steadfast in my pursuit of the betterment of my community and for the sake of our succeeding generations,” he added.