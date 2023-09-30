Agartala: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was brought to a standstill on Friday as the main opposition party, Tipra Motha, called for a 12-hour bandh to demand a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura .

Businesses establishments were closed, public transportation services were suspended, and the streets were unusually quiet.

The Tripura Police mobilized a substantial number of personnel to prevent any untoward incidents. There were no reports of violence during the bandh.

The state government directed all the offices in the district council to function normally on the day of the bandh.

However, the bandh had a significant impact on the TTAADC, as most people stayed home and businesses remained closed.

The Tipra Motha bandh was a strategic move aimed at exerting pressure on the Government of India to address the longstanding concerns of indigenous communities in Tripura.

The bandh was successful in highlighting the demands of indigenous people and sending a message to the central government.