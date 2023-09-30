Guwahati: Vipin Gupta, Executive Director of NHPC’s 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Project, on Friday inaugurated the dormitory building of the Common Facility Centre (CFC) constructed at Moharicamp in Assam’s Dhemaji district in the presence of Rajendra Prasad, Group General Manager, and other senior officials of NHPC.

The CFC is owned by the SAAR Pig Producer Company Limited, a 2500-women member company formed under the Piggery Livelihood Intervention project sponsored by NHPC.

On the occasion, silage cutter machines were also distributed among the women pig farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Vipin Gupta reiterated NHPC’s commitment to the all-round development of the people in and around its project areas. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the project and had their feedback on the implementation of this initiative.

Hiranya Pegu of Kachutali PPG, one of the beneficiaries of the project, said that she was apprehensive about the program during the initial phase in 2018. However, over the years, she has realized the immense benefits of the project, both in terms of her financial well-being and her knowledge of scientific piggery practices.

Other beneficiaries, such as Kanaklata Hazarika of Naharbari PPG and Barnali Sonowal of Dakhin Nalbari PPG, also expressed similar views, stating that they have become more quality-conscious in their pig rearing and breeding after the NHPC’s piggery intervention.

The SAAR Pig Producers Company Ltd, funded by NHPC under its downstream developmental initiatives, is one of the three livelihood projects undertaken by NHPC, the other two being sericulture and handloom projects.

These livelihood projects are being implemented in consultation with the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).

The CFC will have India’s biggest pig breeding farm with 400 high-quality pigs, apart from a scientific slaughterhouse, nursery units, furrowing sheds, feed mill and storage units, and a training center for future interventions by the company.