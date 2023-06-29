Guwahati: More than 90% work of the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Project has already been completed, NHPC said on Thursday.

“More than 90 per cent of total project work has already been completed. After the monsoon, balance work of radial gates will be completed and electricity generation will be started by the end of Financial Year 2023-24,” NHPC said in a statement.

NHPC is constructing the 2,000 MW power project at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

As one of the biggest achievements towards completion of the 2000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Project, the dam top level of EL 210 M was completed in all the Blocks on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

The NHPC Limited commenced construction work of the Subansiri Lower Project in January 2005 after forest clearance on October 12, 2004.

Due to the agitation and protests by local stakeholders, the construction of the project had been stalled from December 11 to October 2019.

After clearing all the legal issues by National Green Tribunal (NGT), Project Construction again commenced on October 15.

The construction of all the major components viz. Dam, Power House, Hydro-mechanical Works, etc. are progressing fast towards completion.

The completion of the Dam to the Top level is the biggest milestone at Subansiri Lower Project, the statement said.

On completion, Subansiri HE Project will generate approx. 7500 million units of power annually on 90% dependable year.