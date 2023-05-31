New Delhi: Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R. K. Singh, chaired a meeting in New Delhi to assess the advancement of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) executed by NHPC Ltd in the regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The SLHEP is a 2000 Mega Watt project.

During the meeting, the Power Minister scrutinized the construction progress and emphasized the importance of safety measures required for the project, particularly in anticipation of the forthcoming monsoon season.

The head of the project presented a comprehensive overview of the current status of various work packages, highlighting the achievements made thus far and addressing safety considerations in accordance with prescribed technical standards for the approaching monsoon months.

The officials informed that “significant milestones” have been reached in the dam construction, with 14 blocks achieving the top level of 210 meters. Only two blocks remain to be completed by June 2023.

Notably, over the last six months, the project has seen the raising of the dam height by 37 meters through the pouring of more than 2.5 lakh cubic meters of concrete.

Moreover, the river-facing wall of the powerhouse has been raised to a safe elevation of 116 meters, and the tail race channel has been completed for all units. The water conductor system is now nearing completion.

Following the review, the Union Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress made and directed NHPC to proceed with all necessary safety precautions.

The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NHPC assured the minister that the company is committed to commissioning the first unit, with a capacity of 250 MW, in either December 2023 or January 2024.