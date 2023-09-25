Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) detained three Rohingya minor girls from Konaban and Harihardola areas in Tripura on Monday.

The girls had allegedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh through the Tripura border.

They were later handed over to Madhupur Police Station of Sepahijala in Tripura.

Also Read: Assam man arrested for ‘killing’ six-year-old daughter

The arrest comes as it is alleged that the border region of Kamalasagar constituency in Tripura has become a hub for international women and drug trafficking.

A small group is believed to be in constant contact with Bangladeshi trafficking groups and are regularly involved in the trafficking of Rohingya women within India through the aforementioned border areas, a source said.

Also Read: Assam: Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Karbi Anglong

The police have begun an investigation regarding the apprehension of the three girls.

Their motive to enter India was not known either.