AGARTALA: Three Nigerians were arrested by the Tripura Police on Monday from the border area of Konaban in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

As per reports, they were detained by the customs department based on inputs of them trying to enter Bangladesh illegally through the international border at Konaban.

After they were detained, the officials brought them to the Madhupur Police Station.

They were then interrogated and then after the preliminary interrogation, they confessed to trying to enter Bangladesh.

They also said an auto driver was assisting them with the attempt.

The police have arrested the owner of the auto-rickshaw.

Further investigation into the case has been initiated.

However, the police have not yet disclosed why they were attempting to enter Bangladesh.