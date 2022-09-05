Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded a CBI investigation on 7 specific cases against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a complaint to the CBI, the APCC said that it wanted to draw the attention of the Central Bureau of Investigations on several issues and requested to take urgent steps to conduct an immediate inquiry by the CBI on the topmost priority to unearth the truth and take suitable actions against them.

The Congress in the letter added that Vandya International School located at Amingaon, North Guwahati owned by CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has been recently inaugurated and on the inaugural speech Riniki Bhuyan Sarma publicly announced that the founder of this School is Assam CM.

“But being the head of the state of Assam, how can a Chief Minister run an international school?”, APCC questioned.

The Congress further added that a private company named RBS realtors transferred unaccounted money from Kolkata to many firms & companies belonging to Assam CM’s family.

“Now RBS realtors is known as Vasistha realtors. In RBS realtors, Ashok Dhanuka is all time Director and he is also involved in the Jharkhand MLA horse-trading case. Money transactions done by RBS realtors from Kolkata should be investigated by the CBI”, they alleged.

They added that RBS Realtors Pvt Ltd, a private firm owned by the family members of the Chief Minister was allegedly involved in one of the biggest Land Scandal (29 Bighas & 9 Lecha) in the state of Assam and demanded the Government to conduct an inquiry into the Land Scam by the CBI.

“Another serious issue is the cheating of Assamese weavers and running syndicates on the Silk and Muga industry in Assam. A Company called Golden Thread Company is owned by the wife of Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Company purchases all the Silk and Muga at a cheap price from the weaver and sell them at a very high price”, they wrote in the complaint letter.

They also added that a huge quantity of PPE kits was purchased by the Assam Government during Covid 19 pandemic period violating all the prescribed norms & guidelines, terming it as another major scam.

They demanded for all the people involved in the entire scam must be nabbed and given exemplary punishment.

“Further, in the matter of Kanchanjuri Tea Estate of upper Assam, which is also owned by CM’s wife, where the internal roads etc were built by Govt’s fund as learnt from the public. Her tea estate land falls under an Elephants corridor for which Supreme Court ordered eviction but CM has called a special cabinet meeting and shifted the animal corridor in such a way that no eviction was carried out in that particular tea garden”, they alleged.

Apart from these, another major allegation put by Congress was accusing the Chief Minister’s direct supervision in all supari, coal, and cattle syndicates.

Congress stated that the rate of supari in the market increased due to illegal syndicates. “Per KG syndicate rate is Around Rs 20 and thus collects huge funds”, it said.