GUWAHATI: Assam, during the last eight years, logged the highest number of sedition cases in the country.

14.52 per cent of the sedition cases logged in the country in the last eight years were from Assam.

A total of 475 sedition cases were registered in India since 2014, out of which 69 cases were reported from Assam.

According to a report by The Indian Express, one in every six cases reported were from Assam.

The data was released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its Crime in India 2021 report.

In India, sedition cases are registered under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Assam was followed by Haryana with 42 cases in the last eight years.

Jharkhand and Karnataka logged 40 and 38 cases respectively.

Delhi had the highest number of such cases registered among the UTs at 13, in 2014.

Among the other Northeast states, Meghalaya and Mizoram were among the states in India to not have registered even a single sedition case.