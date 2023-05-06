Agartala: Tripura Police has arrested three persons with Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore from Dharmanagar in North District in Tripura which shares interstate borders with Assam and Mizoram.

North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said that input came from Sonamura Sub-division in Sepahijala district and that three persons went to Assam to bring a huge cache of banned Yaba tablets.

Based on the input, the police intercepted a Bolero that entered Tripura through the border.

On checking the vehicle the police found at least 60,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore.

Based on the recovery of the Yaba tablets, the police arrested three persons identified as Subhankar Debnath, Idrish Miah and Rajat Paul.

All residents of Dhanpur in Sonamura Sub-division under Sepahijala district in Tripura.

An investigation into the case has been initiated by the police.