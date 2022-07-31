Agartala: An inebriated man had been thrashed mercilessly by an irate mob for misbehaving with people under the influence of alcohol at Border Gol Chakkar market today.

Local sources said the man identified as Sheetal Miah in an intoxicated condition went to a local hotel to take food. After finishing his meal, Miah refused to pay for the food and started quarreling with the woman owner.

Soon the verbal altercation took a turn into fistfights and physical assault between Miah and the only male staff of the hostel.

Police said, “The problems started with Miah’s complaint with the alleged stale food served in the hotel.”

When the woman tried to stop Miah, she was also slapped inhumanly on her ears and sustained injuries. As soon as the woman raised the hue and cry, local traders of the market reached the spot and prevented Miah.

When people asked him to clarify as to why he was making such noise without any reason, Miah tried to make more trouble and threatened the locals of dire consequences if he is even touched. Angered by his attitude, the locals beat him black and blue.

To escape the frenzied mob of traders and passers-by, he ran into a steadily moving CRPF vehicle passing the area at that point of time. In the meantime, local police also reached the spot and placated the angry locals. Miah sustained grievous injuries and thus he was shifted to IGM hospital but the doctors referred him to GBP hospital due to his critical health conditions. According to the last reports, he has been admitted to the Trauma Care Center.

On being contacted, OC West Tripura Police Station Subrata Chakraborty said, “We have received no formal complaint regarding the incident. The victim is in hospital and those who are attacked by the victim have also received medical treatment”.

Sources said, during the quarrel in the hotel Miah injured three people with the vegetable knife lying in the dining table.