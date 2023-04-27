Agartala: Border Haat in Srinagar, located in the South district of Tripura, will re-open on May 9th after being closed for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was made after a meeting of the joint Border Haat management committee, attended by officials from the South District Tripura administration and the Feni district administration of Bangladesh.

The committee has decided to allow around 2400 buyers, with 1200 from each side, to visit the Haat each day, and 54 sellers from both India and Bangladesh will be able to sell their products.

The officials of both countries have also discussed ways to increase the number of sellers and have agreed to construct ladies’ toilets.

The re-opening of the Srinagar Border Haat will not only facilitate trade and commerce but also promote people-to-people contact between the two neighbouring countries.