Agartala: Jitendra Chaudhury, Tripura CPIM state committee secretary and MLA, has claimed that people in far-flung rural hamlets of Tripura are suffering from severe food and water crises and are in urgent need of work.

He has urged the government to take immediate action to mitigate the crisis.

Chaudhury visited Longtorai Valley for party work and observed that people there are suffering from a shortage of food, work, and water, resulting in various waterborne diseases.

According to Chaudhury, residents of rural hamlets such as Chawmanu and Gobinda Bari in Dhalai district, as well as other hilly areas, are experiencing severe food and water crises, and have been infected with diseases such as malaria and diarrhea.

Despite being in government for a second term, no BJP MLAs or ministers have visited the area, he alleged.

He claimed that in Thalcherra, doctors at a hospital have said that the hospital will be closed for several days.

Chaudhury further claimed that during the previous left-front government, drinking water was distributed to hilly areas using water tankers.

However, after the BJP formed the government, water distribution was stopped. He criticized the BJP for stopping the distribution of rice and other foods to the poor after the elections were over.

Chaudhury also criticized TIPRA Motha for remaining silent on the issue.