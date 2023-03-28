Agartala: The opposition CPIM lashed out at the ruling BJP and the Speaker of the Assembly accusing them of gagging the voice of the opposition parties in the house whenever they raise burning issues.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, MLA and CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury claimed that BJP has continued their “jungle raj” inside the house and outside the house as well.

“We are the second largest opposition political party after TIPRA Motha. On the first day, reference was given but the speaker cancelled it saying it was a sub judice matter. The rules of giving reference state that by 9 AM the reference must be submitted before the Speaker or Secretary of the Assembly. However, the house started at 11 AM and there was no time to understand whether it was a sub judice matter or not. Yet the Speaker in the house said it was a sub judice matter, thus violating the rule of Assembly”, Chaudhury claimed.

He further said that again Deputy Leader of CPIM Shyamal Chakraborty had brought another calling attention to the problems which workers in different sectors, and drivers were facing after March 02 when the results were declared but the Speaker didn’t allow it to be discussed in the house.

“On the second day, I brought another calling attention about the terminated 10, 323 teachers, but again he didn’t allow it. There is no way to ask for supplementary, no way to ask for points of clarification. The Chief Minister is holding lion’s share of the department while answers are being given by some other ministers or MLAs. The way BJP continued its jungle raaj, the same way they are doing in the assembly. They are providing wrong answers in the assembly”, the CPIM MLA said.

He also lashed out at the Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and said whatever the Chief Minister is saying, opposition parties have to accept it.

“Is it jungle raj? The way unruly talk on the road, in the same way, he was speaking in the assembly”, said Jitendra.

He alleged that after March 02 a series of violence has taken place after BJP won the election in Tripura.

“More than 600 persons have been injured, around 80 houses have been fully damaged, 67 houses have been partially vandalized, 1647 shops have been burnt to ashes, ransacked, many rubber plantations have been gutted in fire, more than 100 vehicles have been destroyed. Drivers are unable to ply their vehicles on the road because they worked for CPIM. 6 families have been evicted from their houses in Sabroom under the South district. Around 527 persons have been displaced due to violence. We tried to raise all these issues but whenever we tried to raise these burning issues through calling attention, reference period, they declined it”, Jitendra alleged.