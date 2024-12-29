Agartala: A male elephant sustained severe injuries after being struck by a speeding train in Tripura‘s Khowai district. The incident occurred while the elephant was crossing the railway tracks between Teliamura and Mungiakami stations.

The impact resulted in fractures to both of the elephant’s hind legs. Khowai District Forest Officer (DFO) Akshay Bhorde, who visited the site, attributed the accident to the negligence of the train’s locomotive pilot.

“A train traveling towards Dharmanagar, departing from Agartala Railway Station, struck the elephant within a designated elephant corridor,” stated the DFO.

“Despite the railway authorities being aware of the need to reduce speed in this area, the train was traveling at a high speed,” he said.

The injured elephant, known for its size and health, managed to crawl back into the forest after the accident. A team of veterinarians and forest officials are currently providing medical care and food to the animal.

“The locomotive pilot’s failure to control the train’s speed and promptly inform the forest department exacerbated the situation,” added Bhorde.

The accident occurred within a 100-meter stretch of a known elephant corridor, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced caution and improved monitoring measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.