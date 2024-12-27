Agartala: Tripura police have arrested a youth for allegedly stabbing three of his friends following a dispute in Tripura’s Gomati district. The youth has been identified as Samrat Dey.

The victims, identified as Rahul Das, Ujwal Saha, and Sekhar Das, were attacked after a minor altercation on Udaipur Central Road.

Rahul Das sustained severe injuries, particularly to his eyes and body, and was initially taken to Gomati District Hospital before being transferred to the GB Trauma Centre in Agartala due to the seriousness of his condition.

Ujwal Saha and Sekhar Das are receiving treatment at Gomati District Hospital for their injuries.

Samrat Dey, reportedly the owner of a water supply business, has been accused of the attack.

A complaint was filed by Rahul Das’s family at the RK Pur police station.

Following the incident, Dey was arrested and brought before the District and Sessions Court, where the police sought a three-day remand for further investigation