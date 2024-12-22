Guwahati: Security forces have seized a huge cache of arms – including a machine gun, a modified sniper rifle, an improvised explosive device (IED) – ammunition, hand grenades and other combat materials from three Manipur districts.

In a series of joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and other paramilitary forces recovered a total of 25 weapons, along with ammunition and other combat materials, from the hill and valley regions of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts, Kohima-based Defence PRO, Lt Col Amit Shukla, said on Sunday night.

Based on specific input regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in Kangpokpi district’s Laimaton Thangbuh village, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police carried out a joint operation and recovered a modified .303 sniper rifle, a .22 rifle, two single-barrel breech loading (SBBL) guns, a 9mm pistol, an IED, 100 grams of commercial explosives, two tube launchers and other combat materials on Thursday, he added.

On the other hand, the Indian Army and Manipur Police in another join operation conducted on Wednesday and Thursday recovered a machine gun, two INSAS rifles, two self-loading rifles (SLRs), a .32 pistol, a 2-inch mortar, a 12-bore single barrel gun, a heavy calibre launcher, two improvised mortars (pompis), ammunition and other combat materials from the fringe areas of Kangpokpi district, he said.

The Indian Army and Manipur Police on Friday set up a joint mobile vehicle check post in Churachandpur district’s Torbung Bazar and apprehended a suspected miscreant who was fleeing with an unregistered .32mm pistol, he added.

In another joint operation carried out in Bishnupur district’s Wathalambi area on Saturday, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered two 7.62mm modified sniper rifles, a 7.62mm SLR, two SBBL rifles, a 51mm mortar, a modified grenade launcher, four IEDs and hand grenades. The team also apprehended two persons and recovered a carbine machine gun in yet another operation, he said.

The recovered weapons were later handed over to the Manipur Police, Lt Col Shukla added.