Tripura: Three Bangladeshi Nationals detained in Agartala

Agartala: Three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on Sunday at the Agartala Railway Station in Tripura while they were attempting to board a train to Kolkata, West Bengal.

They were apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to GRP officials, the operation was conducted based on confidential information.

Also Read: Assam: Two Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in Guwahati’s Sonapur

“During preliminary interrogation, the detainees admitted to having entered India illegally from Bangladesh. They reached Agartala Railway Station intending to travel to Kolkata by train,” a GRP officer stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Meghalaya Congress chief slams govt over new investment act

The joint operation involved personnel from the Agartala GRP, RPF, BSF, and Intelligence Division.

The suspects are currently being interrogated in phases at the Agartala GRP Police Station.

The officials involved in the operation suspect that further arrests may follow as the investigation unfolds.

The detainees have been identified as Chutan Das (19) and Bishnu Chandra Das (20) from Noakhali district, and Mohammad Malek (30) from Habiganj district in Bangladesh.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station.