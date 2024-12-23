Guwahati: Power Minister AT Mondal has urged the Centre to support the state’s ambitious infrastructure projects, including a direct road link between Balurghat-Hili in West Bengal and Mahendraganj in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

This proposed road link would reduce travel distance from 600 km to just 85 km, fostering trade and commerce in the region.

Mondal speaking of the strategic importance of this project, said that the road would greatly benefit the North Eastern region by enhancing connectivity and economic activity.

Mondal further speaking on road connectivity expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Assam for their support in expediting the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge project.

This 19.3 km bridge, currently under construction over the Brahmaputra river, will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya, filling a critical missing link in National Highway 127B.

The completion of these projects is expected to open up economic opportunities with South Asian countries and address the “chicken neck” issue, a narrow corridor in North Bengal that poses logistical challenges for the North Eastern states.