Guwahati: Locals near the Kochutoli area of Guwahati, Assam apprehended two suspected Bangladeshi nationals who had been working there as labourers.

According to reports, based on suspicion, locals in the Bargharia area in Sonapur apprehended two persons who over the past few months had been working there as daily wagers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On verifying them, they found that the suspected individuals were residents of Bangladesh who had come to the area illegally.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for youth’s suspicious death in Guwahati

The persons were identified as Mohammad Taheel and Mohammad Mannan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They identified themselves as residents of Shylet in Bangladesh after being questioned by the locals.

The duo further claimed that they had paid Rs 20 thousand to a tout to facilitate their entry into Assam and get them employment.

Also Read: Assam: One shot dead in Tinsukia’s Kakojan

Locals claimed that they had been working in the area as daily wagers since September this year.

The Bangladeshi nationals were later handed over to the police for further investigation.