Guwahati: A bike taxi rider and a woman died after an accident on the Super Market Flyover in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday night.

According to reports, the deceased taxi driver was identified as Ranjit Rajbongshi (24) while the identity of the woman is not yet known.

Rajbongshi was a resident of Nalbari, Assam who had come to Guwahati in search of employment.

While Rajbongshi died on the spot, the female pillion was taken to the hospital.

However, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

While the exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known, it has been claimed that the bike the two were travelling was hit by another vehicle from behind.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident.