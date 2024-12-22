Guwahati: The new Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati, Assam is expected to be inaugurated on January 1, 2025.

Assam Minister of Transport, Jogen Mohan, visited the construction site of the new Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Sunday.

The terminal is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, 2025.

Officials said that the terminal is equipped with modern facilities, including a waiting room, a dedicated space for lactating mothers and food stalls.

To enhance the passenger experience, the terminal will offer night bus services and a guest house for overnight stays.

Additionally, 60 new electric buses will be launched in Guwahati on January 1, operating on new routes finalised in consultation with district administration.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will monitor these buses to ensure seamless operations, the official said.