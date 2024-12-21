Guwahati: A youth was found dead near the Bhangagarh area in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances.

The discovery was made at Silarai Nagar in Bhangagarh of Guwahati, Assam.

The dead body was found wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown and police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to locals, sounds of a fight were heard last night, followed by screams.

The body was found with foam coming from the mouth, suggesting a possible struggle or altercation.

Police were called to the scene by the locals and an investigation has been launched.

Locals suspect that the incident may be a case of murder, possibly stemming from a personal clash related to drug abuse.

They said that the area, being an internal road, is known to have low police patrolling, which may have contributed to the incident.

As part of their investigation, police will review CCTV footage from the area to gather more information.