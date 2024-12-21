Shillong: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has supported the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong’s decision to prohibit Hindu rituals inside the Mawjymbuin cave in Meghalaya.

This move comes after a Hindu organization, the Yatra Society, challenged the ban in the High Court of Meghalaya.

According to KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the High Court has directed the formation of a committee to resolve the matter amicably.

Syiem also termed a recent threat by the Assam-based Kutumba Suraksha Parishad to disrupt road communication between Assam and Meghalaya as contempt of court.

The Leader of the Opposition, Titosstarwell Chyne, urged the council to stand united with the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong stating the need to protect indigenous rights.

Congress MDC Pynshngain N Syiem termed the Parishad’s 10-day ultimatum as illegal, stating that the cave is the property of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong.