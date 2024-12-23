Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chauffeurs (Driver) in the Principal Seat purely on contractual basis initially for a period of 1 (one) year. The High Court is a Constitutional Court in terms of Article 215. It is a Court of record and has all the powers of such Court including the power to punish for Contempt of itself and for Contempt of Courts Subordinate to it. Every High Court consist of a Chief Justice and such other Judges as the President of India from time to time deem it necessary. At present, the sanctioned Judge strength of the Gauhati High Court is 24 including the Hon’ble Chief Justice and 6 Additional Judges. Every Judge including the Chief Justice is appointed by the President of India by warrant under his hand and seal. Every permanent Judge continues in office until he attains the age of 62 years. The Additional Judges are appointed for a period not exceeding two years taking into account the temporary increase in the business or arrears of work of the High Court. Such Judges shall also not hold office after attaining the age of 62 years.

Name of post : Chauffeurs (Driver)

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Candidates must possess the minimum educational qualification of Matriculation (Class-X)from a recognized Board.

b) Candidates must possess a valid Driving License.

c) Candidates must also possess a valid Employment Exchange Registration Number for the State of

Assam

Salary : Rs. 750/- per day (daily wage basis)

Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 years

???/ ???? : 43 years

SC, ST (P) & ST (H) : 45 years

PWBD : 50 years

Selection Procedure : Written Examination, Driving Test & also Viva-Voce

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of Online Application : 27-12-2024, from 3.00 pm

Last date for Submission of Online Application : 11-01-2025, till 5.00 pm

Application Fees :

For SC, ST(P), ST(H) : Rs. 150/-

For all others : Rs. 300/-

PwBD applicants need not pay any application fees

Last date for Payment of Application Fees : 16-01-2025, till 5.00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here