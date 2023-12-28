Agartala: Seasoned politician and BJP leader Surajit Datta, who served as an MLA for seven times passed in Agartala, Tripura.

The senior politician was elected to the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency seven times during his career.

The veteran leader, having secured his position as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for an impressive seventh term, breathed his last on Wednesday night.

Surajit Datta who was a BJP MLA, had been grappling with a range of health challenges, primarily stemming from kidney complications exacerbated by high blood sugar and pressure. His battle with these ailments led him to undergo dialysis for the past few years.

Facing a critical downturn in his health two days prior, Datta was initially admitted to a hospital in Agartala. However, due to the severity of his condition, he was subsequently referred to AMRI Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, at 11:30 pm, he succumbed to his prolonged health struggles.

During his stay in the Agartala hospital, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, and Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma paid visits to express their solidarity as his condition worsened.

The mortal remains of the respected leader arrived today, marking the end of an era in the political landscape of Agartala.