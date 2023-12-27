AGARTALA: A 135-kilometre-long stretch of the Khowai-Harina road in Tripura will be widened.

Notably, the union cabinet approved widening of the 135-km stretch of Khowai-Harina road.

The project will be carried out at an estimated expenditure of Rs 2486.78 crore.

The expenditure will also include a loan of Rs 1511.70 crore (JPY 23,129 million), a statement said.

The loan assistance will be from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), it added.

The loan amount will be given under official development assistance (ODA) scheme.

The project will facilitate better road connectivity between various parts of Tripura.

It will also provide alternative road access to Assam and Meghalaya from Tripura.

“The cabinet committee on economic affairs… has given its approval for improvement and widening to two lane with paved shoulder of road from km 101.300 (Khowai) to km 236.213 (Harina) of NH-208, covering a total length of 134.913 kms in Tripura,” the statement said.

The project would also improve connectivity to Bangladesh through Kailashahar, Kamalpur and Khowai border check post, it said.

The statement said land border trade would also potentially grow with the improvement in road Network in the region through development of the project road.