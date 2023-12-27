Guwahati: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially announced the examination schedules for Grade XII and Grade X, with the start dates being March 1 and 2 next year, respectively.

The TBSE chief Dhananjoy Gon Choudhury addressed media persons and provided the details on the upcoming exams.

The Grade XII examinations will be for the duration of 13 days, while the Grade X exams will take place over six days.

A total of 69 centers with 144 venues are designated for the Grade X board exam, and for Grade XII, 60 centers with 98 venues are being prepared.

Grade XII Exam Schedule

English: March 4

Language Papers (Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo): March 6

Chemistry and Political Science: March 9

Business Studies, Education, and Physics: March 11

Accountancy, Biology, History: March 13

Mathematics and Philosophy: March 15

Economics: March 18

Psychology: March 20

Geography: March 22

Sanskrit, Arabic, and Statistics: March 26

Sociology: March 28

Computer Science and Music: March 30

Vocational Subjects: March 30

Grade X Exam Schedule

English: March 2

Language Papers: March 7

Social Science (History and Political Science) and Social Science (Economics and Geography): March 12

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology): March 16

Mathematics Basics and Standard: March 21

Optional Subjects: March 23

As the TBSE prepares for these examinations, students are advised to stay updated with official announcements and prepare accordingly for the upcoming assessments in March 2024.