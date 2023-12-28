Guwahati: At least three people were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle “fake gold” in Guwahati, Assam.

The suspects were nabbed at the Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday.

As per reports, the railway police officials had inputs about a contraband smuggling attempt based on which they initiated an operation.

During the operation, they came across three suspicious individuals with a boat-shaped figure in their possession.

The item looked like but on further checking it, the police found it to be fake.

The accused were immediately arrested and taken into custody.

They were identified as Pramod Kumar, Bipin Kumar, and Data Ram.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident.