Guwahati: On Wednesday a gang of assailants broke into a residence in Guwahati, Assam and attacked a father and daughter, resulting in the death of the young girl.

Initial reports indicate the incident occurred in the afternoon in Guwahati’s Boragaon area.

The unidentified assailants forcefully entered the home and launched a brutal attack on the occupants.

The assault ended with the death of the daughter, a seventh-grade student whose name remains withheld out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Her father, identified as Banjit Das, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati for immediate medical attention.

A thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover the motive and apprehend the perpetrators.