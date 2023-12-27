Dibrugarh: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Dibrugarh, Assam on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Majuli, the world’s largest river island.

His visit comes amidst heightened focus on recent reports of religious conversions in the region.

Bhagwat, greeted by regional RSS leaders upon his arrival at Dibrugarh airport, immediately departed for Majuli, 150 km away, under tight security.

During his stay, he is scheduled to meet and hold discourses with Satradhikars, the spiritual leaders of Majuli’s Satras, traditional monasteries with cultural significance.

The RSS, known for its adherence to Hindu nationalism, has consistently emphasized the preservation of indigenous cultural practices and traditions.

His interactions with the Satradhikars hold particular importance in this context.

It is expected that discussions will centre around strategies to safeguard and promote the tenets of Hinduism in the face of religious change.

Following his Majuli visit, Bhagwat will return to Dibrugarh for internal RSS discussions and discourses.

Sources within the organization indicate that addressing the reported conversions and strengthening the RSS’s commitment to protecting the region’s cultural heritage will be key themes.