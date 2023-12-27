Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his recent visit to West Bengal reiterated the BJP’s commitment to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

He declared it the “law of the land” and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of deliberately misleading the public about its status.

Shah was addressing a closed-door meeting of the state BJP’s social media and IT wing members at the National Library in Kolkata.

Shah claimed that he was confident that the party would win the upcoming elections.

He predicted the BJP bagging over 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

The party had won 18 seats in the 2019 elections.

Shah directly linked this potential victory to the implementation of the CAA, claiming it would put an end to illegal infiltration and cow smuggling, and grant citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities.

Shah further accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of spreading misinformation about the CAA, questioning its legal validity and the BJP’s commitment to seeing it through.

He stated that the CAA is a law passed by Parliament and stands firm as the “law of the land,” asserting that no one can hinder its implementation.

It may be mentioned that the CAA, passed in 2019, grants Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.