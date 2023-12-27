Dibrugarh: Two suspected cadres of the banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were arrested by the security forces from Phaneng near Assam-Arunachal border in Tinsukia on Wednesday.

They have been identified as self-styled Sergeant Major Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom.

According to sources, they were apprehended during the joint operation by Assam Rifles and Tinsukia police.

“They have come to Phaneng which shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh. The security forces got inputs regarding their presence and launched an operation. They were apprehended by the joint team”, said a police source.

It may be mentioned that over the past few days, activities of the ULFA-I saw a rise in the Upper Assam region.

Many people had since then been arrested by the police for links with the outfit.

At least four were injured in police action after they allegedly tried to flee from police custody.