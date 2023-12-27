Guwahati: The Barak Democratic Front (BDF) has once again launched a campaign for a separate Barak carving it away from Assam.

The BDF leaders stated that they plan to distribute 5 lakh books outlining historical, geographical, social, economic, and political justifications for the separation.

Also Read: Assam: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Majuli amid reports of religious conversions

The BDF further will visit all villages in Barak Valley and neighbouring states like Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya to garner support from Bengali Hindus and Muslims, Manipuri, and Dimasa communities. Meetings with respective chief ministers are also on the agenda.

Also Read: Assam: Two ULFA-I cadres arrested in Tinsukia

BDF chief convener Pradip Dutta Roy asserts they have backing from “all quarters,” including some BJP, Congress, and CPM leaders who “cannot express it directly.”

He further challenges the state government with a bold proposal:

He added, “Give us a referendum! If 90% of people vote against it, we’ll withdraw.”