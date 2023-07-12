Agartala: Tripura Police apprehended seven individuals and confiscated contraband items worth approximately Rs 2 lakh in the Abhoynagar area of Agartala city on Wednesday.

A police official stated that they had received information regarding the presence of two drug peddler groups gathering near the Abhoynagar area to distribute narcotics among themselves.

Also Read: Assam: 5-year-old killed in elephant attack in Hojai

“Acting on this intelligence, in collaboration with the NCC SDPO and other police officials, we devised a plan to apprehend the individuals. As both groups arrived in the Abhoynagar area in a number plate-less auto-rickshaw and commenced the distribution of drugs, we successfully apprehended seven suspects,” the official said.

Also Read: Assam: Worsening flood situation hits Lakhimpur, over 60,000 people affected

The official further added, “During the operation, we seized 200 vials of heroin, a soap case containing heroin, three mobile phones, and Rs 3,000 in cash.”

The police personnel estimated the confiscated contraband’s value to be approximately Rs 2 lakh.