Agartala: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPI (M) on Monday organized a protest rally in Agartala to address their concerns about the increasing crime rates and unemployment plaguing Tripura.

Nabarun Deb, the state secretary of DYFI, took the lead in criticizing the Tripura government for its perceived inaction and negligence to the issues.

Deb expressed deep concern about the rising prevalence of drug addiction among the youth, warning that it was leading them down a destructive path.

He also expressed resentment over the deteriorating law and order situation, citing incidents of mob lynching allegedly involving members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to Deb, it was only after the police intervened that BJP leaders were apprehended in connection with these incidents.

He further claimed that the Tripura government was denying employment opportunities to the local unemployed youths.

Deb specifically highlighted the non-mandatory implementation of the Professional Reservation for Tripura Candidates (PRTC) in state government jobs.

As a result, jobs that should rightfully go to the youth of Tripura were being awarded to candidates from outside the state.

The protesters demanded that the government prioritize job creation for the state’s youth and ensure permanent employment opportunities for the unemployed.