Agartala: The CPI (M) in Tripura has demanded a judicial probe into the tragic incident that took place during the Ulta Ratha Yatra at Kumarghat in the Unakoti district.

The party has called for an investigation by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court.

At least seven people were electrocuted to death during the Ulta Rath Yatra, while 16 others sustained burn injuries.

Addressing a press conference, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said that a delegation from the party, including himself, visited Kumarghat to gather information about the incident.

During their visit, they held discussions with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), and the Police Department.

Sarkar said that the police informed them that the mishap occurred due to the difference in the height of the Rath (chariot) on the first day of the Rath Yatra.

Despite police intervention and permission given for the route and loudspeaker, the organizers deviated from the designated route during the Ulta Ratha Yatra.

He further added that TSECL officials confirmed that the chariot came into contact with a 33KV electric wire, which was higher than the chariot itself.

PWD officials also stated that no permission was sought from their department for the event.

“After returning to Agartala, we held a meeting to discuss the matter and have decided to demand a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court. We also call for strict action against those found responsible” Sarkar said.

“Additionally, we demand government employment for the dependents of the deceased and urge the government to take full responsibility for the children who have lost their parents. Furthermore, we urge the government to provide financial assistance to the injured until they have fully recovered,” added.