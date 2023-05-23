Agartala: Chairman of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday strongly criticized former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for his failure to fulfil his responsibilities as the leader of the opposition over the past five years.

Taking to Facebook, he urged Manik Sarkar, the former Chief Minister and CPIM Politburo member, to remain silent, as he had failed miserably in his role as the leader of the opposition during the last five years.

“We will be contesting the bye-election in the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency. I want to advise Manik Sarkar to refrain from speaking, as he has been ineffective in his duties as the leader of the opposition”, said Pradyot.

He added, “We are strategizing how to secure a victory in the Dhanpur assembly. I have come to understand that where there is no chance of Tipra Motha winning, we should not field our candidate, and similarly, you should understand that where the chances of CPIM winning are low, no candidate should be put forward.”

“It should be a fair 1:1 contest. The Lok Sabha elections are approaching, and the opposition should not fight amongst themselves as it will yield no benefits. We now have a chance in Dhanpur and the Lok Sabha elections. In the Lok Sabha, we will send someone who will make waves in the parliament. Nobody has listened to us, and now the time has come for us to raise our voices. I will not stay silent,” stated Pradyot.